Redefining Home Energy Management with AI (FOTO)

    Conow Launches CBE2000 Pro

    Redefining Home Energy Management with AI

    Düsseldorf (ots) - Global AI energy brand Conow has officially launched the
    next-generation home micro-energy storage system, CBE2000 Pro, priced at
    EUR1099. Combining a powerful inverter, AI-driven energy management, and modular
    storage design, the new model delivers an efficient, intelligent, and
    plug-and-play energy solution for modern households.

    Guided by its vision of "Bringing smart energy to every home," Conow
    (http://www.conow.com/) aims to make energy management simple, smart, and
    sustainable. The CBE2000 Pro (https://conow.com/CBE2000Pro) merges the
    plug-and-play convenience of balcony solar with the robust performance of home
    battery systems, offering an all-in-one setup that enhances energy independence,
    cuts electricity bills, and accelerates the shift toward a greener future.

    Equipped with a 2500W bi-directional inverter, the CBE2000 Pro supports both
    on-grid and off-grid operation. In on-grid mode, it automatically adjusts
    charging and discharging according to fluctuating electricity prices-optimizing
    cost savings through Time-of-Use (ToU), Dynamic Tariff (compatible with over 800
    energy providers), and Winter Modes. In off-grid mode, it delivers up to 5000W
    peak output and a 10ms seamless switchover, ensuring uninterrupted power during
    outages. The modular battery system can expand from 2-12 kWh and scale up to 36
    kWh in parallel, with 2600W PV input and four MPPTs, enabling users to save up
    to EUR1,116 per year.

    Powered by Conow's proprietary AI HEMS (Home Energy Management System) powered
    by Tuya, the device integrates with the Tuya ecosystem, which features over
    3,000 "Works with Tuya" products across multiple categories. This enables users
    to connect and control HVAC systems, EV chargers, and other home appliances
    seamlessly via the CONOW ECO App (http://www.conow.com/) . The AI Energy
    Assistant provides real-time insights, troubleshooting, and dynamic energy
    scheduling that learns household consumption patterns. By analyzing electricity
    prices and weather forecasts, it intelligently prioritizes the best energy plan.

    Built for resilience, the CBE2000 Pro features IP65-rated protection, reliable
    indoor and outdoor performance from -20°C to 50°C, and an intelligent BMS with
    self-heating capability. With 6000 cycles and a 10-year warranty, it ensures
    long-term reliability.

    Grounded in its core values of Power, Resilience, and Intelligence, the CBE2000
    Pro is more than a storage device-it's a gateway to energy freedom powered by
    AI.

