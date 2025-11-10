Redefining Home Energy Management with AI (FOTO)

Düsseldorf (ots) - Global AI energy brand Conow has officially launched the

next-generation home micro-energy storage system, CBE2000 Pro, priced at

EUR1099. Combining a powerful inverter, AI-driven energy management, and modular

storage design, the new model delivers an efficient, intelligent, and

plug-and-play energy solution for modern households.



Guided by its vision of "Bringing smart energy to every home," Conow

(http://www.conow.com/) aims to make energy management simple, smart, and

sustainable. The CBE2000 Pro (https://conow.com/CBE2000Pro) merges the

plug-and-play convenience of balcony solar with the robust performance of home

battery systems, offering an all-in-one setup that enhances energy independence,

cuts electricity bills, and accelerates the shift toward a greener future.





Equipped with a 2500W bi-directional inverter, the CBE2000 Pro supports both

on-grid and off-grid operation. In on-grid mode, it automatically adjusts

charging and discharging according to fluctuating electricity prices-optimizing

cost savings through Time-of-Use (ToU), Dynamic Tariff (compatible with over 800

energy providers), and Winter Modes. In off-grid mode, it delivers up to 5000W

peak output and a 10ms seamless switchover, ensuring uninterrupted power during

outages. The modular battery system can expand from 2-12 kWh and scale up to 36

kWh in parallel, with 2600W PV input and four MPPTs, enabling users to save up

to EUR1,116 per year.



Powered by Conow's proprietary AI HEMS (Home Energy Management System) powered

by Tuya, the device integrates with the Tuya ecosystem, which features over

3,000 "Works with Tuya" products across multiple categories. This enables users

to connect and control HVAC systems, EV chargers, and other home appliances

seamlessly via the CONOW ECO App (http://www.conow.com/) . The AI Energy

Assistant provides real-time insights, troubleshooting, and dynamic energy

scheduling that learns household consumption patterns. By analyzing electricity

prices and weather forecasts, it intelligently prioritizes the best energy plan.



Built for resilience, the CBE2000 Pro features IP65-rated protection, reliable

indoor and outdoor performance from -20°C to 50°C, and an intelligent BMS with

self-heating capability. With 6000 cycles and a 10-year warranty, it ensures

long-term reliability.



Grounded in its core values of Power, Resilience, and Intelligence, the CBE2000

Pro is more than a storage device-it's a gateway to energy freedom powered by

AI.



Contact:



Olivia Lin

mailto:business@conow.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181377/6154602

OTS: Conow







