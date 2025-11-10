Conow Launches CBE2000 Pro
Redefining Home Energy Management with AI (FOTO)
Düsseldorf (ots) - Global AI energy brand Conow has officially launched the
next-generation home micro-energy storage system, CBE2000 Pro, priced at
EUR1099. Combining a powerful inverter, AI-driven energy management, and modular
storage design, the new model delivers an efficient, intelligent, and
plug-and-play energy solution for modern households.
Guided by its vision of "Bringing smart energy to every home," Conow
(http://www.conow.com/) aims to make energy management simple, smart, and
sustainable. The CBE2000 Pro (https://conow.com/CBE2000Pro) merges the
plug-and-play convenience of balcony solar with the robust performance of home
battery systems, offering an all-in-one setup that enhances energy independence,
cuts electricity bills, and accelerates the shift toward a greener future.
next-generation home micro-energy storage system, CBE2000 Pro, priced at
EUR1099. Combining a powerful inverter, AI-driven energy management, and modular
storage design, the new model delivers an efficient, intelligent, and
plug-and-play energy solution for modern households.
Guided by its vision of "Bringing smart energy to every home," Conow
(http://www.conow.com/) aims to make energy management simple, smart, and
sustainable. The CBE2000 Pro (https://conow.com/CBE2000Pro) merges the
plug-and-play convenience of balcony solar with the robust performance of home
battery systems, offering an all-in-one setup that enhances energy independence,
cuts electricity bills, and accelerates the shift toward a greener future.
Equipped with a 2500W bi-directional inverter, the CBE2000 Pro supports both
on-grid and off-grid operation. In on-grid mode, it automatically adjusts
charging and discharging according to fluctuating electricity prices-optimizing
cost savings through Time-of-Use (ToU), Dynamic Tariff (compatible with over 800
energy providers), and Winter Modes. In off-grid mode, it delivers up to 5000W
peak output and a 10ms seamless switchover, ensuring uninterrupted power during
outages. The modular battery system can expand from 2-12 kWh and scale up to 36
kWh in parallel, with 2600W PV input and four MPPTs, enabling users to save up
to EUR1,116 per year.
Powered by Conow's proprietary AI HEMS (Home Energy Management System) powered
by Tuya, the device integrates with the Tuya ecosystem, which features over
3,000 "Works with Tuya" products across multiple categories. This enables users
to connect and control HVAC systems, EV chargers, and other home appliances
seamlessly via the CONOW ECO App (http://www.conow.com/) . The AI Energy
Assistant provides real-time insights, troubleshooting, and dynamic energy
scheduling that learns household consumption patterns. By analyzing electricity
prices and weather forecasts, it intelligently prioritizes the best energy plan.
Built for resilience, the CBE2000 Pro features IP65-rated protection, reliable
indoor and outdoor performance from -20°C to 50°C, and an intelligent BMS with
self-heating capability. With 6000 cycles and a 10-year warranty, it ensures
long-term reliability.
Grounded in its core values of Power, Resilience, and Intelligence, the CBE2000
Pro is more than a storage device-it's a gateway to energy freedom powered by
AI.
Contact:
Olivia Lin
mailto:business@conow.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181377/6154602
OTS: Conow
on-grid and off-grid operation. In on-grid mode, it automatically adjusts
charging and discharging according to fluctuating electricity prices-optimizing
cost savings through Time-of-Use (ToU), Dynamic Tariff (compatible with over 800
energy providers), and Winter Modes. In off-grid mode, it delivers up to 5000W
peak output and a 10ms seamless switchover, ensuring uninterrupted power during
outages. The modular battery system can expand from 2-12 kWh and scale up to 36
kWh in parallel, with 2600W PV input and four MPPTs, enabling users to save up
to EUR1,116 per year.
Powered by Conow's proprietary AI HEMS (Home Energy Management System) powered
by Tuya, the device integrates with the Tuya ecosystem, which features over
3,000 "Works with Tuya" products across multiple categories. This enables users
to connect and control HVAC systems, EV chargers, and other home appliances
seamlessly via the CONOW ECO App (http://www.conow.com/) . The AI Energy
Assistant provides real-time insights, troubleshooting, and dynamic energy
scheduling that learns household consumption patterns. By analyzing electricity
prices and weather forecasts, it intelligently prioritizes the best energy plan.
Built for resilience, the CBE2000 Pro features IP65-rated protection, reliable
indoor and outdoor performance from -20°C to 50°C, and an intelligent BMS with
self-heating capability. With 6000 cycles and a 10-year warranty, it ensures
long-term reliability.
Grounded in its core values of Power, Resilience, and Intelligence, the CBE2000
Pro is more than a storage device-it's a gateway to energy freedom powered by
AI.
Contact:
Olivia Lin
mailto:business@conow.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181377/6154602
OTS: Conow
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte