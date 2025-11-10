    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTrimble AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Trimble
    PTx Brands Precision Planting and PTx Trimble Showcase Solutions for Every Season at Agritechnica 2025

    Salzkotten, Germany (ots) - As farmers increasingly opt to update their existing
    equipment with precision upgrades, visitors to the PTx exhibit at this year's
    Agritechnica will discover retrofit and customization options designed to
    maximize efficiency and profitability. From planting to harvest and everything
    in between, PTx(TM) brands Precision Planting® and PTx Trimble(TM) will present
    innovative solutions for every season.

    "Agritechnica is an ideal stage for farmers from across Europe to experience how
    our technologies can extend the capabilities of existing equipment," said Brian
    Sorbe, President, PTx. "Our goal is to help farmers tackle their toughest
    challenges without the need for major new equipment investments."

    Discover the latest updates and events with PTx at the Agritechnica here
    (https://ptxtrimble.com/de/about/events) .

    Booth 20C14 (https://digital.agritechnica.com/newfront/exhibitor/ptx) will be
    home to the entire PTx portfolio of products, including new products and
    familiar upgrades:

    - vConnect | Drive (https://www.precisionplanting.com/products/vconnect-drive) :
    Upgrade to vDrive (https://www.precisionplanting.com/products/planters/vdrive)
    electric motors and vSet
    (https://www.precisionplanting.com/products/planters/vset) seed meters for
    industry-leading singulation, rate control and individual row control.
    - MiraSense : (https://www.precisionplanting.com/products/mirasense) Seed tube
    sensor that uses a powerful LED lightsource.
    - RowPilot : Precisly cultivate weeds between rows using AI. Coming in 2026.
    - TrueTracker (https://ww2.agriculture.trimble.com/product/truetracker-implement
    -steering-system/) : Next-generation active implement steering system powered
    by Autopilot(TM) technology. Coming in mid-2026.
    - WM-FieldDrain
    (https://ww2.agriculture.trimble.com/product/wm-drain-farm-drainage-solution/)
    : Automated height control for complex drainage projects via the
    Precision-IQ(TM) field application. Coming in early 2026.
    - Panorama (https://www.precisionplanting.com/products/panorama) : Companion app
    for 20|20 displays offering many new features.
    - NAV-860 : Affordable guidance controller with maximum uptime, high accuracy,
    repeatable positioning and guidance for over 10,000 vehicle platforms. Get the
    bundle in 2026.
    - SymphonyVision Vision-Based Spraying
    (https://www.precisionplanting.com/products/symphonyvision) : Camera-driven
    spot spraying technology that reduces chemical inputs. Supports
    Green-on-Brown, Green-on-green, and Cotton. Additional crops are planned for
    early 2026.
    - FarmENGAGE (https://www.ptxag.com/en/farmengage/) : Comprehensive operations
    management platform unifying fleets and fieldwork across brands. Many new
    features were just released.

    Contact:

    mailto:ptx@hbi.de,
    +498999388725

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181378/6154937
    OTS: PTx


    Autor
    news aktuell
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
