PTx Brands Precision Planting and PTx Trimble Showcase Solutions for Every Season at Agritechnica 2025

Salzkotten, Germany (ots) - As farmers increasingly opt to update their existing

equipment with precision upgrades, visitors to the PTx exhibit at this year's

Agritechnica will discover retrofit and customization options designed to

maximize efficiency and profitability. From planting to harvest and everything

in between, PTx(TM) brands Precision Planting® and PTx Trimble(TM) will present

innovative solutions for every season.



"Agritechnica is an ideal stage for farmers from across Europe to experience how

our technologies can extend the capabilities of existing equipment," said Brian

Sorbe, President, PTx. "Our goal is to help farmers tackle their toughest

challenges without the need for major new equipment investments."





