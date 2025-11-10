PTx Brands Precision Planting and PTx Trimble Showcase Solutions for Every Season at Agritechnica 2025
Salzkotten, Germany (ots) - As farmers increasingly opt to update their existing
equipment with precision upgrades, visitors to the PTx exhibit at this year's
Agritechnica will discover retrofit and customization options designed to
maximize efficiency and profitability. From planting to harvest and everything
in between, PTx(TM) brands Precision Planting® and PTx Trimble(TM) will present
innovative solutions for every season.
"Agritechnica is an ideal stage for farmers from across Europe to experience how
our technologies can extend the capabilities of existing equipment," said Brian
Sorbe, President, PTx. "Our goal is to help farmers tackle their toughest
challenges without the need for major new equipment investments."
Discover the latest updates and events with PTx at the Agritechnica here
(https://ptxtrimble.com/de/about/events) .
Booth 20C14 (https://digital.agritechnica.com/newfront/exhibitor/ptx) will be
home to the entire PTx portfolio of products, including new products and
familiar upgrades:
- vConnect | Drive (https://www.precisionplanting.com/products/vconnect-drive) :
Upgrade to vDrive (https://www.precisionplanting.com/products/planters/vdrive)
electric motors and vSet
(https://www.precisionplanting.com/products/planters/vset) seed meters for
industry-leading singulation, rate control and individual row control.
- MiraSense : (https://www.precisionplanting.com/products/mirasense) Seed tube
sensor that uses a powerful LED lightsource.
- RowPilot : Precisly cultivate weeds between rows using AI. Coming in 2026.
- TrueTracker (https://ww2.agriculture.trimble.com/product/truetracker-implement
-steering-system/) : Next-generation active implement steering system powered
by Autopilot(TM) technology. Coming in mid-2026.
- WM-FieldDrain
(https://ww2.agriculture.trimble.com/product/wm-drain-farm-drainage-solution/)
: Automated height control for complex drainage projects via the
Precision-IQ(TM) field application. Coming in early 2026.
- Panorama (https://www.precisionplanting.com/products/panorama) : Companion app
for 20|20 displays offering many new features.
- NAV-860 : Affordable guidance controller with maximum uptime, high accuracy,
repeatable positioning and guidance for over 10,000 vehicle platforms. Get the
bundle in 2026.
- SymphonyVision Vision-Based Spraying
(https://www.precisionplanting.com/products/symphonyvision) : Camera-driven
spot spraying technology that reduces chemical inputs. Supports
Green-on-Brown, Green-on-green, and Cotton. Additional crops are planned for
early 2026.
- FarmENGAGE (https://www.ptxag.com/en/farmengage/) : Comprehensive operations
management platform unifying fleets and fieldwork across brands. Many new
features were just released.
