DAX, Northern Data & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Northern Data
|+31,57 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|InflaRx
|+31,31 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Registered (A)
|+28,92 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Molecular Partners
|-13,27 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Oscar Health Registered (A)
|-13,68 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|monday.com
|-17,68 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|InflaRx
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Endeavour Silver
|Rohstoffe
|Redcare Pharmacy
|Einzelhandel
|Evotec
|Biotechnologie
|DiagnosTear Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|217
|-
|🥈
|InflaRx
|83
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|70
|Rohstoffe
|Gerresheimer
|42
|Gesundheitswesen
|Silber
|42
|Rohstoffe
|Tesla
|30
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Northern Data
Wochenperformance: -12,17 %
Platz 1
Platz 2
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +9,49 %
Platz 3
Molecular Partners
Wochenperformance: +6,25 %
Platz 4
Oscar Health Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -7,59 %
Platz 5
monday.com
Wochenperformance: -6,93 %
Platz 6
Platz 7
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -16,05 %
Platz 8
Endeavour Silver
Wochenperformance: -10,37 %
Platz 9
Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: -13,59 %
Platz 10
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -22,72 %
Platz 11
DiagnosTear Technologies
Wochenperformance: +11,72 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,48 %
Platz 13
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +1,93 %
Platz 15
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -12,95 %
Platz 16
Silber
Wochenperformance: +1,05 %
Platz 17
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -4,17 %
Platz 18
