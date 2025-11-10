HelloFresh Slams Misleading Claims in Grizzly Report

HelloFresh SE strongly rejects the misleading claims made in the Grizzly Research report regarding its performance, governance, and business outlook.

The company asserts that allegations about founders extracting value from shareholders are unfounded and based on misinterpretations of share pledges and investment strategies.

HelloFresh emphasizes that its share buyback programs are intended to benefit shareholders and are not a defense against margin calls, aligning with long-term value creation.

The report's assertion that HelloFresh's business model is "structurally broken" is dismissed as superficial, with the company highlighting its strong customer engagement and improving financial metrics.

Claims of governance issues and insider trading are rejected, with HelloFresh stating that it operates under a robust compliance framework and maintains transparency in its disclosures.

The company defends its brand integrity, asserting that customer satisfaction remains high and that isolated incidents cited in the report do not reflect overall brand performance.

The next important date, Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference, at HelloFresh is on 12.11.2025.

The price of HelloFresh at the time of the news was 5,8250EUR and was up +2,81 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,8000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,43 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.196,38PKT (+0,55 %).





