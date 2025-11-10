Voltabox Soars: Q3 2025 Revenue & EBITDA Surge!
Voltatron AG has electrified its financial landscape with a remarkable surge in revenue and EBITDA for 2025. Revenue skyrocketed to €18.0 million, a dramatic leap from last year's €4.9 million. This growth is fueled by strategic realignments and a robust takeover concept. Specializing in cutting-edge lithium-ion battery systems, Voltatron AG is charging ahead in the tech industry.
- Voltatron AG reported a significant increase in revenue and EBITDA for the first three quarters of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.
- Revenue from continuing operations reached approximately €18.0 million, up from €4.9 million in the previous year.
- EBITDA from continuing operations was €1.3 million, a significant improvement from the previous year's figure of €-2.3 million.
- The increase in earnings performance is attributed to the implementation of a takeover concept and strategic realignment measures.
- The figures presented are preliminary, with the final quarterly statement scheduled for release on 13 November 2025.
- Voltatron AG specializes in innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems, energy storage applications, and advanced electronic components.
The next important date, Group Interim Report as of September 30, 2025 - Nine Months, at Voltabox is on 13.11.2025.
The price of Voltabox at the time of the news was 5,6100EUR and was up +23,03 % compared with the previous day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,7800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,03 % since publication.
