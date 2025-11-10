Voltabox Soars: Q3 2025 Revenue & EBITDA Surge!

Voltatron AG reported a significant increase in revenue and EBITDA for the first three quarters of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Revenue from continuing operations reached approximately €18.0 million, up from €4.9 million in the previous year.

EBITDA from continuing operations was €1.3 million, a significant improvement from the previous year's figure of €-2.3 million.

The increase in earnings performance is attributed to the implementation of a takeover concept and strategic realignment measures.

The figures presented are preliminary, with the final quarterly statement scheduled for release on 13 November 2025.

Voltatron AG specializes in innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems, energy storage applications, and advanced electronic components.

The next important date, Group Interim Report as of September 30, 2025 - Nine Months, at Voltabox is on 13.11.2025.

The price of Voltabox at the time of the news was 5,6100EUR and was up +23,03 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,7800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,03 % since publication.





