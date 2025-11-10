The Payments Group: 2028 Forecast & AI Engagement News

The Payments Group Holding (PGH) is updating its financial targets through 2028, anticipating the acquisition of 75% of The Payments Group companies will close in 2025.

The gross transaction volume of TPG is projected to increase from 80 million EUR in 2024 to nearly 100 million EUR in 2025, with potential growth to between 800 million and 1.9 billion EUR by 2028.

TPG's revenue is expected to triple to quintuple by 2028, growing from just over 7 million EUR in 2024 at an annual rate of approximately 30 to 60%.

PGH anticipates EBITDA will reach between 5 million and 12 million EUR by 2028, with a positive contribution from its Heritage VC portfolio and AI initiatives.

The group is exploring entry into the stablecoin business, which could significantly impact EBITDA from 2027 onwards.

PGH's AI company builder, Softmax AI, has successfully launched Cognicare AI GmbH, which focuses on AI solutions for the care sector, with additional products and spin-offs in development.

The next important date at The Payments Group Holding is on 13.11.2025.

The price of The Payments Group Holding at the time of the news was 0,6600EUR and was up +5,18 % compared with the previous day.






