Strong 2025 Q3 Results Highlight Our Portfolio's Growth
PSP Swiss Property AG's strategic finesse shines in 2025, with a portfolio value of CHF 10 billion and a 14.8% net income rise, navigating stable markets in Zurich and Geneva with a keen eye on quality acquisitions.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- PSP Swiss Property AG reported solid results for the first three quarters of 2025, with a portfolio carrying value of CHF 10.0 billion, up from CHF 9.8 billion at the end of 2024.
- The Swiss commercial real estate market showed stable demand for high-quality office spaces, particularly in Zurich and Geneva, while peripheral locations faced challenges.
- The company maintained a cautious approach to acquisitions, focusing on high-quality properties with medium to long-term value potential.
- Net income increased by 14.8% to CHF 259.5 million, driven by a portfolio value appreciation of CHF 113.4 million, while net income excluding real estate gains decreased by 2.4% to CHF 166.2 million.
- As of September 30, 2025, the vacancy rate rose to 4.3%, and the weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) for all rental agreements was 5.0 years.
- PSP Swiss Property expects continued positive developments in the Swiss real estate market for 2025, anticipating stable rental demand and an EBITDA of around CHF 300 million.
