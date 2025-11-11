TAG Immobilien AG: 2026 Growth & Dividends Boost Guidance

TAG Immobilien AG has increased its guidance for the 2025 financial year and published initial guidance for 2026, expecting strong growth in FFO I and FFO II as well as dividends.

FFO I rose to EUR 135.8m (+4%) as of 30 September 2025, with EBITDA from the rental business increasing by 6% year-on-year.

The LTV was reduced to 42.3% in Q3 2025, with a pro forma LTV of approximately 46.1% expected after the acquisition of around 5,300 rental units in Poland.

Initial guidance for 2026 indicates significant increases: FFO I is expected to be EUR 187-197m (+9%), net income from sales in Poland EUR 92-98m (+48%), and FFO II EUR 279-295m (+19%).

The planned payout ratio for 2026 is 50% of FFO I, leading to an expected dividend increase of approximately 30%.

TAG Immobilien AG reported a successful first nine months of 2025, with rising results in the rental business and increased sales figures in Poland.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at TAG Immobilien is on 11.11.2025.

The price of TAG Immobilien at the time of the news was 13,580EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,955EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,76 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.279,42PKT (+0,84 %).





