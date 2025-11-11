    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsOrell Fuessli AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Orell Fuessli
    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Orell Fuessli Unveils Bold 2028 Strategy

    Orell Füssli is ambitiously targeting CHF 300 million in revenue by 2028, leveraging its growth in digital identities and credentials, while enhancing its core business areas with a focus on innovation and sustainability.

    Orell Fuessli Unveils Bold 2028 Strategy
    Foto: Sven BÃhren - stock.adobe.com
    • Orell Füssli aims to achieve CHF 300 million in revenue and an EBIT margin of at least 8% by 2028, with plans to distribute 60-80% of net profit as dividends.
    • The company has seen a 16% increase in sales and a 52% increase in EBIT since launching its growth strategy in 2022, surpassing target ranges.
    • Orell Füssli is focusing on expanding its digital identities and credentials market, leveraging the eIDAS 2.0 regulation in Europe.
    • The company plans to enhance its core business areas, including security printing, book retailing, and publishing, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and employer attractiveness.
    • Orell Füssli is establishing a strong position in digital identities through its subsidiary Procivis, aiming for national and international growth.
    • Orell Füssli is a leading systems supplier in security technology and book retailing, with a history of over 500 years and operations in five countries, generating CHF 250 million in revenue.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Orell Fuessli is on 12.03.2026.

    The price of Orell Fuessli at the time of the news was 123,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Orell Fuessli

    0,00 %
    +0,41 %
    -0,20 %
    +9,82 %
    +50,00 %
    +46,25 %
    +41,38 %
    -1,60 %
    ISIN:CH0003420806WKN:895701





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Orell Fuessli Unveils Bold 2028 Strategy Orell Füssli is ambitiously targeting CHF 300 million in revenue by 2028, leveraging its growth in digital identities and credentials, while enhancing its core business areas with a focus on innovation and sustainability.