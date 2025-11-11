Orell Fuessli Unveils Bold 2028 Strategy

Orell Füssli aims to achieve CHF 300 million in revenue and an EBIT margin of at least 8% by 2028, with plans to distribute 60-80% of net profit as dividends.

The company has seen a 16% increase in sales and a 52% increase in EBIT since launching its growth strategy in 2022, surpassing target ranges.

Orell Füssli is focusing on expanding its digital identities and credentials market, leveraging the eIDAS 2.0 regulation in Europe.

The company plans to enhance its core business areas, including security printing, book retailing, and publishing, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and employer attractiveness.

Orell Füssli is establishing a strong position in digital identities through its subsidiary Procivis, aiming for national and international growth.

Orell Füssli is a leading systems supplier in security technology and book retailing, with a history of over 500 years and operations in five countries, generating CHF 250 million in revenue.

