Medios AG's Earnings & Profit Margin Soar in Early 2025
Medios AG has showcased impressive financial growth, with a notable 9.2% revenue surge and a remarkable 26.1% EBITDA increase in 2025. Earnings per share climbed to €0.79, and cash flow nearly doubled, as the company prepares for a leadership transition with Thomas Meier stepping in as CEO. Looking ahead, Medios AG is optimistic, projecting a 6% sales revenue increase and a 21.5% rise in EBITDA for the year.
- Medios AG reported a 9.2% increase in revenue to €1,530.0 million in the first nine months of 2025.
- EBITDA pre1 grew disproportionately by 26.1% to €70.4 million, with organic growth of 5.1%.
- Earnings per share improved significantly to €0.79, and cash flow from operating activities almost doubled to €52.7 million.
- The Pharmaceutical Supply segment saw a 4.1% revenue increase, while the Patient-Specific Therapies segment's revenue grew by 2.7%.
- Thomas Meier will become the new CEO of Medios AG on February 1, 2026, succeeding Matthias Gärtner.
- Medios AG confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting a 6% increase in sales revenue to approximately €2 billion and a 21.5% rise in EBITDA pre1 to around €96 million.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Medios is on 11.11.2025.
The price of Medios at the time of the news was 12,800EUR and was up +4,23 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,170EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,89 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.018,32PKT (+1,00 %).
