United Internet: Thrives in First 9 Months of 2025

United Internet AG added 480,000 customer contracts, reaching a total of 29.50 million contracts.

Sales increased by 1.4% to EUR 4.502 billion in the first nine months of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 1.9% to EUR 966.4 million, despite a EUR 34.1 million increase in start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network.

The IONOS Group plans to sell Sedo GmbH to focus on core business areas, with Sedo now classified as a discontinued operation.

Adjusted earnings per share from continued operations increased from EUR 0.72 to EUR 0.75, influenced by improved results from associated companies.

United Internet expects full-year sales of approximately EUR 6.05 billion and EBITDA of around EUR 1.3 billion for 2025, while updating cash capex guidance to about EUR 750 million.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at United Internet is on 11.11.2025.

