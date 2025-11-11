    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtshGears AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu hGears
    hGears AG: Profitability Boosted Despite Expected Q3 Revenue Dip

    hGears experienced a year of contrasts, with growth in e-Mobility and e-Tools, but setbacks in e-Bikes, as it braces for a promising 2025.

    hGears AG: Profitability Boosted Despite Expected Q3 Revenue Dip
    • Group revenues decreased by 3.8% year-on-year to EUR 69.8 million, with positive developments in e-Mobility and e-Tools not fully offsetting the expected weakness in e-Bikes.
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased by EUR 0.5 million to EUR 0.9 million compared to the previous year, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.3%.
    • The e-Mobility business area increased its revenue by 4.1% to EUR 35.2 million, while the e-Tools business area saw a 9.0% increase to EUR 26.2 million.
    • The e-Bike business area experienced a 42.7% decline in revenue to EUR 8.2 million due to a reduction in inventories across distribution channels.
    • hGears faced a volatile market environment with geopolitical and trade tensions impacting consumer sentiment, but e-Mobility remained resilient due to its focus on premium and luxury vehicles.
    • hGears confirms its outlook for fiscal year 2025, expecting consolidated revenue of EUR 87–90 million and adjusted EBITDA between minus EUR 1 million and plus EUR 1 million.

    The price of hGears at the time of the news was 1,6850EUR and was up +0,30 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,6750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,59 % since publication.


    hGears

    +1,79 %
    -0,58 %
    +6,21 %
    -0,58 %
    -12,76 %
    -75,64 %
    -93,60 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CMGN3WKN:A3CMGN





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
