hGears AG: Profitability Boosted Despite Expected Q3 Revenue Dip

Group revenues decreased by 3.8% year-on-year to EUR 69.8 million, with positive developments in e-Mobility and e-Tools not fully offsetting the expected weakness in e-Bikes.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by EUR 0.5 million to EUR 0.9 million compared to the previous year, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.3%.

The e-Mobility business area increased its revenue by 4.1% to EUR 35.2 million, while the e-Tools business area saw a 9.0% increase to EUR 26.2 million.

The e-Bike business area experienced a 42.7% decline in revenue to EUR 8.2 million due to a reduction in inventories across distribution channels.

hGears faced a volatile market environment with geopolitical and trade tensions impacting consumer sentiment, but e-Mobility remained resilient due to its focus on premium and luxury vehicles.

hGears confirms its outlook for fiscal year 2025, expecting consolidated revenue of EUR 87–90 million and adjusted EBITDA between minus EUR 1 million and plus EUR 1 million.

The price of hGears at the time of the news was 1,6850EUR and was up +0,30 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,6750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,59 % since publication.





