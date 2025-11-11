3U HOLDING AG: Nine-Month Performance Surpasses Expectations!

3U HOLDING AG's performance at the end of nine months in 2025 shows a mixed picture, with development in line with planning and improved margins in ITC and Renewable Energies segments.

The company is undergoing strategic realignment and restructuring in the HVAC e-commerce business, and has expanded its Bitcoin investment as part of its treasury strategy.

Consolidated revenue declined slightly by 1.9% to EUR 41.3 million, with a significant drop in ITC segment earnings by 30%, while Renewable Energies remained stable and HVAC saw a 15.2% revenue increase due to the acquisition of EMPUR.

The Group's EBITDA fell to EUR -1.9 million, attributed to restructuring expenses, higher personnel costs, and sales trends, with a significant increase in employee numbers due to the EMPUR acquisition.

The Renewable Energies segment saw a decline in wind energy production but an increase in solar energy output, with a slight revenue dip of 0.5% and an improved EBITDA margin from 62.9% to 67.2%.

3U HOLDING AG revised its 2025 outlook, anticipating consolidated revenue between EUR 54.0 million and EUR 56.0 million, and EBITDA between EUR -2.5 million and EUR -3.5 million, focusing on strategic measures to return to sustainable growth.

The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly report (as of Q3), at 3U HOLDING is on 11.11.2025.

The price of 3U HOLDING at the time of the news was 1,3425EUR and was down -0,19 % compared with the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,3400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,19 % since publication.





