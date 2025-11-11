Steyr Motors Expands: New UK & Greece Partners Boost Global Reach

Steyr Motors AG expands its international sales network with new distribution partners in the United Kingdom and Greece.

The company has signed two new distribution agreements with a minimum contract volume of EUR 5 million.

Golden Arrow Marine is the new distribution partner in the UK, enhancing service quality and regional proximity for British customers.

Petros Petropoulos AEBE is the new partner in Greece, marking Steyr Motors' official market entry in the country.

The partnerships aim to strengthen Steyr Motors' global growth strategy and meet rising demand in the maritime and defense sectors.

Steyr Motors AG, headquartered in Steyr, Austria, is a global leader in high-performance customized engines, aiming for a 40% revenue increase in 2025.

The next important date, German Equity Forum (November 24-26, 2025), at Steyr Motors is on 24.11.2025.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 47,60EUR and was up +1,06 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,55EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,11 % since publication.





