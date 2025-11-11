Steyr Motors Expands: New UK & Greece Partners Boost Global Reach
Steyr Motors AG expands its global footprint with strategic partnerships in the UK and Greece, targeting significant growth and enhanced service quality.
- Steyr Motors AG expands its international sales network with new distribution partners in the United Kingdom and Greece.
- The company has signed two new distribution agreements with a minimum contract volume of EUR 5 million.
- Golden Arrow Marine is the new distribution partner in the UK, enhancing service quality and regional proximity for British customers.
- Petros Petropoulos AEBE is the new partner in Greece, marking Steyr Motors' official market entry in the country.
- The partnerships aim to strengthen Steyr Motors' global growth strategy and meet rising demand in the maritime and defense sectors.
- Steyr Motors AG, headquartered in Steyr, Austria, is a global leader in high-performance customized engines, aiming for a 40% revenue increase in 2025.
The next important date, German Equity Forum (November 24-26, 2025), at Steyr Motors is on 24.11.2025.
The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 47,60EUR and was up +1,06 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,55EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,11 % since publication.
+0,21 %
-2,48 %
-8,72 %
-14,05 %
+207,84 %
+209,31 %
