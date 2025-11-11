1&1: Growth on Track, 2025 Forecast Secured

1&1 AG's customer contracts decreased by 50,000 to 16.34 million in the first nine months of 2025, with broadband connections declining and mobile internet contracts increasing.

Total revenue for the first nine months of 2025 was €3,016.2 million, remaining stable compared to the previous year.

EBITDA in the Access segment declined by 3.0% to €611.0 million, while overall EBITDA decreased by 11.5% to €409.8 million due to higher start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network.

EBIT fell to €175.4 million, and earnings per share dropped to €0.63, mainly due to increased depreciation and amortization.

The company confirmed its 2025 forecast, expecting stable service revenue and a decline in EBITDA to approximately €545 million.

1&1 AG operates a fully virtualized 5G mobile network using Open RAN technology, promoting competition and innovation in the German telecommunications market.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at 1&1 is on 11.11.2025.

The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 20,975EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,925EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,24 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.018,32PKT (+1,00 %).





