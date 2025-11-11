IONOS Group: Strong 2025 Performance & AdTech Unit Sale

IONOS Group SE reported a successful first nine months of 2025, with revenue increasing by 6.2% to €980.2 million.

The customer base grew by approximately 210,000, reaching 6.53 million customers.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 20.8% to €368.5 million, with an improved margin of 37.6%.

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 40.6% to €1.35.

The company decided to sell its AdTech business, Sedo GmbH, to focus on core areas like "Web Presence & Productivity" and "Cloud Solutions."

IONOS confirmed its forecast for 2025, expecting revenue growth of approximately 8% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 35%.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at IONOS Group is on 11.11.2025.

The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 31,58EUR and was down -1,48 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,25 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.276,39PKT (-0,01 %).





