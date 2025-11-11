Ernst Russ AG: Q3 2025 Success in Transformation!

Ernst Russ AG has successfully navigated a challenging geopolitical environment and remains strategically well-positioned during the first nine months of 2025.

In Q3 2025, revenues were stable at EUR 39.4 million, with an increase in operating profit (EBIT) from EUR 14.8 million to EUR 22.1 million compared to the same period last year.

For the first nine months of 2025, the Group generated revenues of EUR 119.2 million and an operating result of EUR 77.6 million, with a consolidated net income of EUR 54.6 million.

The company has a strong equity ratio of 87.0% as of 31 December 2024.

The full-year 2025 revenue guidance is between EUR 152 million and EUR 162 million, with an expected operating profit (EBIT) between EUR 87 million and EUR 102 million.

Ernst Russ AG is a publicly listed ship-owner based in Hamburg, managing a fleet of 26 vessels, with a focus on container vessels and a goal of operating a sustainable fleet.

The next important date, Munich Capital Market Conference, at Ernst Russ is on 12.11.2025.

The price of Ernst Russ at the time of the news was 7,1500EUR and was up +1,56 % compared with the previous day.





