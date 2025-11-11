KSB Vz. Surges with Robust Q3 2025 Results!

KSB reported a strong third quarter of 2025, with order intake and sales revenue exceeding the previous year.

EBIT, adjusted for SAP S/4HANA costs, was higher than the previous year, and the 2025 forecast was confirmed.

Despite global economic challenges, KSB increased order intake by 2.7% to €2,448 million in the first nine months of 2025, with the Pumps Segment showing the strongest growth.

Sales revenue increased by 2.8% to €2,233 million in the first three quarters, with the Pumps Segment achieving the highest growth driven by the expanding Water business.

KSB's EBIT for the first three quarters was €186.3 million, impacted by SAP S/4HANA migration costs, but adjusted EBIT increased to €207.0 million.

KSB is optimistic about the remainder of 2025, focusing on converting global orders into sales revenue, and aims to maintain target corridors for order intake, sales revenue, and earnings.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at KSB Vz. is on 11.11.2025.

The price of KSB Vz. at the time of the news was 964,00EUR and was up +2,44 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 960,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,41 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.969,91PKT (-0,30 %).





