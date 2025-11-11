Einhell Germany Pref Bearer: Strong Q3 Growth Amid Market Challenges

Einhell Germany AG reported a revenue increase of 7% to EUR 897.7 million in the first nine months of 2025, despite a challenging market environment.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) rose by 17.2% to EUR 85.2 million, with a profit margin of 9.5%, and group profit increased by 18% to EUR 59.6 million.

The Western Europe segment, particularly in Germany and Austria, was a key growth driver, with battery-powered tools accounting for a significant portion of revenue.

The company's equity ratio improved to 48.3%, and net debt remained low at EUR 21.7 million, indicating a solid financial structure.

Einhell expects annual revenue between EUR 1,150 million and 1,175 million, with a pre-tax profit margin between 8.5% and 9.0%, anticipating results at the upper end of this forecast.

The Power X-Change platform, now with over 350 products, is central to Einhell's strategy, highlighting its role as a technology leader in cordless tools and garden equipment.

