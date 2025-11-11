ESPG AG's Turnaround Sparks Growth; Diok RealEstate Bond 9.50% Shines
ESPG AG is celebrating a financial turnaround with its first positive half-year results since 2022, driven by strategic investments and strong demand for its science parks.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- ESPG AG reported its first positive half-year financial result since FY2022, with a consolidated profit of €0.1 million and EBT of €0.2 million.
- Net operating income increased by 43.1% to €5.0 million, despite a slight decline in gross rental income to €7.6 million.
- Shareholder equity rose to €82.1 million (+3.3%), and the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio remained stable at 58.6%.
- The company is experiencing strong demand for its science parks, with new lease agreements highlighting their attractiveness.
- ESPG is focusing on operational excellence, reducing vacancies, and making targeted investments in its science parks following a successful restructuring.
- The portfolio includes 16 science parks across Europe, primarily catering to tenants in future-oriented sectors like life sciences and green technologies.
The price of Diok RealEstate Unternehmensanleihe 9,50 % bis 10/26 at the time of the news was 7,50EUR and was up +0,75 %
compared with the previous day.
+45,19 %
0,00 %
-12,60 %
-7,65 %
-7,50 %
-92,94 %
-93,90 %
-92,02 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.