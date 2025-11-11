HENSOLDT's Leap: Expanding Capacity & Innovating Software-Defined Defence

HENSOLDT is making significant progress in capacity expansion and software-defined defense, focusing on industrial scaling and software-based solutions.

The company forecasts a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6x to 1.9x for 2025, with revenue growth expected to reach €2.5 billion and a 10% annual growth rate in 2026.

HENSOLDT aims for an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18% or higher in 2025, with a 50 basis points increase expected annually in the medium term.

The company is expanding its production capacities and developing the MDOcore architecture to enhance adaptability, networking, and upgradeability of defense systems.

HENSOLDT is strengthening its position in software-defined defense, focusing on integrating software, data, and expertise to create new business areas and recurring revenue potential.

The company is targeting international growth, with over 1,000 new employees hired in 2025, and aims for €6 billion in revenue by 2030 with an EBITDA margin of at least 20%.

