Audius Boosts Free Float to 36.5% as CEO Francisi Ups Stake

Restructuring among major shareholders of audius SE has increased the free float to 36.5%.

A shareholder has exited the audius AG group and acquired approximately 14.7% of shares in audius SE, subject to a multi-year lock-up agreement.

CEO Rainer Francisi has increased his stake in audius SE by purchasing shares from a co-shareholder, aiming to enhance growth prospects and free float.

The holding company audius AG sold a 3.4% stake in audius SE in response to interest from institutional investors.

The majority shareholder's stake has decreased to 63.5%, while the free float has risen to 36.5%, improving trading liquidity.

The transaction aims to ensure stable conditions among shareholders and make investments in audius SE shares more attractive.

The next important date, The translation of "Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2025" to English is "German Equity Forum 2025.", at audius is on 29.11.2025.

The price of audius at the time of the news was 11,950EUR and was up +0,84 % compared with the previous day.





