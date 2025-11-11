PATRIZIA Boosts 2025 EBITDA Guidance & AUM Targets

PATRIZIA SE has raised its guidance for EBITDA to a range of EUR 50.0 – 65.0 million for the 2025 financial year, up from the previous range of EUR 40.0 – 60.0 million.

The EBITDA margin is now expected to be between 19.0 – 24.0%, an increase from the previous guidance of 15.2 – 20.8%.

The guidance for assets under management (AUM) has been specified to a range of EUR 56.0 - 60.0 billion, adjusted from the previous range of EUR 58.0 – 62.0 billion.

In the first nine months of 2025, PATRIZIA SE's EBITDA rose to EUR 44.6 million, a significant increase from EUR 6.7 million in the same period of 2024.

The EBITDA margin for the first nine months of 2025 increased to 22.1%, up from 3.5% in the same period of 2024.

As of 30 September 2025, AUM grew to EUR 56.3 billion, slightly below the figure at the end of 2024, which was EUR 56.4 billion.

The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | 9M 2025 Quarterly Report, at PATRIZIA is on 12.11.2025.

The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 7,3300EUR and was up +0,96 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.919,97PKT (-0,61 %).





