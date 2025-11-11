METLEN's Third Era: Progress in Motion
METLEN unveils "The Third Era - Progress in Motion," a bold transformation to double its scale, led by new leadership and a focus on sustainability, aiming to reshape the energy and metals sectors.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- METLEN announces its third strategic transformation, titled "The Third Era - Progress in Motion," aimed at doubling its scale in the medium term.
- Key leadership appointments include Evangelos Mytilineos as Group Executive Chairman and Christos Gavalas as Group CEO.
- The Energy Sector is restructured into two pillars: Renewables & Energy Transition and Fully Integrated Energy Utility.
- The Metals Sector will continue under Dimitris Stefanidis, focusing on Integrated Aluminum Value Chain and Circular Metals.
- The senior executive team is reinforced with new roles, including Elenos Karaindros as Chief Strategy and M&A Officer and Sara Fideli as Chief People Officer.
- METLEN operates as a leader in metallurgy and energy, with a consolidated turnover of €5.68 billion and a focus on sustainability and circular economy.
