Discover SBF's 2025 Revenue & EBITDA Forecast Unveiled

SBF AG has adjusted its revenue forecast for 2025 to EUR 39 to 41 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 43 to 46 million.

The EBITDA forecast for 2025 has been specified to EUR 1.7 to 2.1 million, compared to the previous range of EUR 1.5 to 2.5 million.

The company is facing a challenging market environment due to tariffs and disrupted supply chains.

SBF AG has focused on operational results, achieving successes through restructuring and cost reduction measures.

These efforts have led to an improved profit margin, significantly higher than the previous year.

SBF AG is a publicly listed company specializing in innovative solutions for rail vehicles, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology.

The price of SBF at the time of the news was 5,7500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





