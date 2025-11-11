PATRIZIA: Solid 9M 2025 Results & Full-Year EBITDA, AUM Guidance

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPATRIZIA AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PATRIZIA
    PATRIZIA SE's impressive EBITDA growth to EUR 44.6m in 9M 2025 highlights its strategic prowess, driven by cost discipline and enhanced co-investment results, setting a promising future trajectory.

    Foto: PATRIZIA SE
    • PATRIZIA SE reported a strong increase in EBITDA to EUR 44.6m for 9M 2025, driven by cost discipline and improved co-investment results.
    • Management fees grew to EUR 174.0m, exceeding operating expenses of EUR 166.0m, with efficiency measures reducing expenses by 17.1%.
    • Assets under management (AUM) slightly increased quarter-on-quarter to EUR 56.3bn, with organic net AUM growth and positive asset valuations.
    • Investment activities improved, with closed acquisitions up by 41.0% and total closed transactions growing by 7.7% year-on-year.
    • PATRIZIA raised its EBITDA guidance to EUR 50.0 - 65.0m and EBITDA margin to 19.0 – 24.0%, while specifying AUM guidance to EUR 56.0 – 60.0bn.
    • The company emphasizes long-term investment opportunities in infrastructure and modern living, leveraging its 40+ year track record in real assets.

    The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | 9M 2025 Quarterly Report, at PATRIZIA is on 12.11.2025.

    The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 7,3650EUR and was up +1,45 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.918,81PKT (-0,62 %).


    ISIN:DE000PAT1AG3WKN:PAT1AG





