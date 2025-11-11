PATRIZIA: Solid 9M 2025 Results & Full-Year EBITDA, AUM Guidance
PATRIZIA SE's impressive EBITDA growth to EUR 44.6m in 9M 2025 highlights its strategic prowess, driven by cost discipline and enhanced co-investment results, setting a promising future trajectory.
Foto: PATRIZIA SE
- PATRIZIA SE reported a strong increase in EBITDA to EUR 44.6m for 9M 2025, driven by cost discipline and improved co-investment results.
- Management fees grew to EUR 174.0m, exceeding operating expenses of EUR 166.0m, with efficiency measures reducing expenses by 17.1%.
- Assets under management (AUM) slightly increased quarter-on-quarter to EUR 56.3bn, with organic net AUM growth and positive asset valuations.
- Investment activities improved, with closed acquisitions up by 41.0% and total closed transactions growing by 7.7% year-on-year.
- PATRIZIA raised its EBITDA guidance to EUR 50.0 - 65.0m and EBITDA margin to 19.0 – 24.0%, while specifying AUM guidance to EUR 56.0 – 60.0bn.
- The company emphasizes long-term investment opportunities in infrastructure and modern living, leveraging its 40+ year track record in real assets.
The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | 9M 2025 Quarterly Report, at PATRIZIA is on 12.11.2025.
The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 7,3650EUR and was up +1,45 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.918,81PKT (-0,62 %).
+2,07 %
+0,42 %
-4,13 %
-4,26 %
-4,13 %
-17,83 %
-67,54 %
-62,26 %
-60,59 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte