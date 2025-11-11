DAX, Liveperson Registered & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Florian Wiegan - picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Liveperson Registered
|+37,87 %
|Internet
|🥈
|Energy Vault Holdings
|+34,18 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|The RealReal
|+25,62 %
|Internet
|🟥
|IONOS Group
|-15,48 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Endava (A)
|-26,38 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Intellego Technologies
|-51,41 %
|Sonstige Technologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Vizsla Copper
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DiagnosTear Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Giant Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Uranium Energy
|Rohstoffe
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|HENSOLDT
|Halbleiter
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|166
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|97
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|93
|Gesundheitswesen
|InflaRx
|74
|Biotechnologie
|Anavex Life Sciences
|50
|Biotechnologie
|Evotec
|36
|Biotechnologie
Liveperson Registered
Wochenperformance: +6,94 %
Wochenperformance: +6,94 %
Platz 1
Energy Vault Holdings
Wochenperformance: +17,77 %
Wochenperformance: +17,77 %
Platz 2
The RealReal
Wochenperformance: +15,66 %
Wochenperformance: +15,66 %
Platz 3
IONOS Group
Wochenperformance: +6,12 %
Wochenperformance: +6,12 %
Platz 4
Endava (A)
Wochenperformance: +8,05 %
Wochenperformance: +8,05 %
Platz 5
Intellego Technologies
Wochenperformance: +17,55 %
Wochenperformance: +17,55 %
Platz 6
Vizsla Copper
Wochenperformance: +9,36 %
Wochenperformance: +9,36 %
Platz 7
DiagnosTear Technologies
Wochenperformance: +4,14 %
Wochenperformance: +4,14 %
Platz 8
Giant Mining
Wochenperformance: +66,67 %
Wochenperformance: +66,67 %
Platz 9
Uranium Energy
Wochenperformance: -5,08 %
Wochenperformance: -5,08 %
Platz 10
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -18,89 %
Wochenperformance: -18,89 %
Platz 11
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: +2,25 %
Wochenperformance: +2,25 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,63 %
Wochenperformance: +0,63 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +12,43 %
Wochenperformance: +12,43 %
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -9,99 %
Wochenperformance: -9,99 %
Platz 15
InflaRx
Wochenperformance: +6,56 %
Wochenperformance: +6,56 %
Platz 16
Anavex Life Sciences
Wochenperformance: -13,96 %
Wochenperformance: -13,96 %
Platz 17
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -25,52 %
Wochenperformance: -25,52 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte