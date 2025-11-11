Knaus Tabbert AG Revamps 2025 Production, Reveals Quarterly Results

Knaus Tabbert AG's Executive Board has adjusted the production plan for 2025 due to delivery delays from a major chassis supplier, potentially leading to production suspensions and postponements into 2026.

The company expects the adjusted EBITDA margin to be at the lower end of the previously communicated range, with revenue still anticipated to be around one billion euros for 2025.

In the first nine months of 2025, Knaus Tabbert AG reported consolidated revenue of EUR 761.5 million, down from EUR 897.2 million the previous year, due to production interruptions and lower delivery volumes.

The adjusted EBITDA for the same period was EUR 19.8 million, compared to EUR 42.9 million the previous year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.6%.

Knaus Tabbert is focusing on strengthening competitiveness by reducing inventories, optimizing the product portfolio, and adjusting cost structures.

The complete Q3 2025 quarterly report will be available for download on the company's website from 12 November 2025.

