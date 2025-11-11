GESCO SE Cuts 2025 Sales & Earnings Outlook
GESCO SE adjusts its 2025 forecast, citing market challenges, with expected sales now at €480-€500 million and earnings at €9-€12 million.
- GESCO SE has lowered its sales and earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year.
- Group sales and earnings in Q3 were in line with expectations, with sales of €364.7 million and earnings of €8.3 million.
- The business environment has deteriorated due to continued customer caution, project delays, and special effects impacting Q4.
- The forecast for 2025 has been adjusted downwards, with expected sales now between €480 to €500 million and earnings between €9 to €12 million.
- The financial results for the first nine months of 2025 will be published on 12 November 2025.
- GESCO SE is an industrial group focused on materials refinement & distribution, life science & healthcare, and industrial assets & infrastructure, listed in the Prime Standard.
