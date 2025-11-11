GESCO SE Cuts 2025 Sales & Earnings Outlook

GESCO SE has lowered its sales and earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year.

Group sales and earnings in Q3 were in line with expectations, with sales of €364.7 million and earnings of €8.3 million.

The business environment has deteriorated due to continued customer caution, project delays, and special effects impacting Q4.

The forecast for 2025 has been adjusted downwards, with expected sales now between €480 to €500 million and earnings between €9 to €12 million.

The financial results for the first nine months of 2025 will be published on 12 November 2025.

GESCO SE is an industrial group focused on materials refinement & distribution, life science & healthcare, and industrial assets & infrastructure, listed in the Prime Standard.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at GESCO is on 12.11.2025.

The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 13,325EUR and was down -7,79 % compared with the previous day.





