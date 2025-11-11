    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGESCO AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu GESCO
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    GESCO SE Cuts 2025 Sales & Earnings Outlook

    GESCO SE adjusts its 2025 forecast, citing market challenges, with expected sales now at €480-€500 million and earnings at €9-€12 million.

    GESCO SE Cuts 2025 Sales & Earnings Outlook
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • GESCO SE has lowered its sales and earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year.
    • Group sales and earnings in Q3 were in line with expectations, with sales of €364.7 million and earnings of €8.3 million.
    • The business environment has deteriorated due to continued customer caution, project delays, and special effects impacting Q4.
    • The forecast for 2025 has been adjusted downwards, with expected sales now between €480 to €500 million and earnings between €9 to €12 million.
    • The financial results for the first nine months of 2025 will be published on 12 November 2025.
    • GESCO SE is an industrial group focused on materials refinement & distribution, life science & healthcare, and industrial assets & infrastructure, listed in the Prime Standard.

    The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at GESCO is on 12.11.2025.

    The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 13,325EUR and was down -7,79 % compared with the previous day.


    GESCO

    -1,04 %
    -7,35 %
    -14,20 %
    -15,20 %
    +5,45 %
    -42,46 %
    +18,37 %
    -36,02 %
    -14,42 %
    ISIN:DE000A1K0201WKN:A1K020





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    GESCO SE Cuts 2025 Sales & Earnings Outlook GESCO SE adjusts its 2025 forecast, citing market challenges, with expected sales now at €480-€500 million and earnings at €9-€12 million.