LION E-Mobility Shines with Strong Q3 Performance

LION E-Mobility AG reported a 31% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2025, reaching EUR 16.3 million, driven by strong market demand for batteries.

The company's EBITDA for Q3 2025 was EUR 1.2 million, significantly improving to EUR 2.4 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared to EUR -6.0 million in 9M 2024.

LION E-Mobility AG's subsidiary, LION Smart Production GmbH, partnered with Castrol to develop an innovative battery module for high-performance electric vehicles, enhancing battery thermal management.

The company secured its first large-scale energy storage project in Germany, a 5 MW / 20 MWh installation, scheduled for delivery in Q1 2026, with a project pipeline exceeding 7.5 GWh across Europe.

LION E-Mobility AG entered a strategic partnership with Münchner Solarkraftwerke to develop large-scale solar and storage projects, focusing on energy storage and photovoltaic-coupled systems.

The company confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting revenues between EUR 28 million and EUR 35 million, with a focus on strategic development in NMC+ modules and immersion technology for a German truck OEM.

The next important date, Release of Preliminary Figures Q3 2025 LION Group, at LION E-Mobility is on 11.11.2025.

The price of LION E-Mobility at the time of the news was 1,2100EUR and was up +7,56 % compared with the previous day.





