Zehnder's Ventilation Innovations: Capital Markets Day Insights
Zehnder Group is on a transformative journey, shifting from radiators to pioneering ventilation solutions, driven by global demand for energy efficiency and strategic market expansion.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Zehnder Group is transforming from a traditional radiator company to a global provider of innovative ventilation and indoor climate solutions.
- Demand for energy-efficient and reliable ventilation systems is increasing due to climate change, air pollution, rising energy costs, and stricter regulations.
- The company aims to expand its market leadership in Europe and grow its presence in North America through acquisitions and enhanced service offerings.
- Zehnder plans to diversify its product range for the renovation and multi-family housing market to reduce dependence on the construction cycle.
- The ventilation business currently accounts for 66% of total sales and is expected to grow, while the share of high-end radiators will decline.
- Zehnder anticipates an average annual revenue growth of 5% and an EBIT margin of 9-11% in the medium term, maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Zehnder Group (A) is on 26.02.2026.
0,00 %
+3,36 %
+4,91 %
-4,05 %
+50,34 %
+33,97 %
+65,73 %
+151,73 %
+142,45 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte