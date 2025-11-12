    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsZehnder Group (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Zehnder Group (A)
    Zehnder's Ventilation Innovations: Capital Markets Day Insights

    Zehnder Group is on a transformative journey, shifting from radiators to pioneering ventilation solutions, driven by global demand for energy efficiency and strategic market expansion.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Zehnder Group is transforming from a traditional radiator company to a global provider of innovative ventilation and indoor climate solutions.
    • Demand for energy-efficient and reliable ventilation systems is increasing due to climate change, air pollution, rising energy costs, and stricter regulations.
    • The company aims to expand its market leadership in Europe and grow its presence in North America through acquisitions and enhanced service offerings.
    • Zehnder plans to diversify its product range for the renovation and multi-family housing market to reduce dependence on the construction cycle.
    • The ventilation business currently accounts for 66% of total sales and is expected to grow, while the share of high-end radiators will decline.
    • Zehnder anticipates an average annual revenue growth of 5% and an EBIT margin of 9-11% in the medium term, maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy.

    The next important date, quarterly report, at Zehnder Group (A) is on 26.02.2026.


    Zehnder Group (A)

    0,00 %
    +3,36 %
    +4,91 %
    -4,05 %
    +50,34 %
    +33,97 %
    +65,73 %
    +151,73 %
    +142,45 %
    ISIN:CH0276534614WKN:A14RXU





