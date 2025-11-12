    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsE.ON AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu E.ON
    E.ON Drives Growth in Energy Transition Investments

    E.ON's strategic investments and operational excellence in 2025 have propelled its financial growth, setting the stage for a transformative energy future.

    Foto: Mona Wenisch - dpa
    • E.ON increased its investments in the first nine months of 2025 to €5.1 billion, up from €4.7 billion in the same period of 2024.
    • Adjusted Group EBITDA rose to €7.4 billion, and adjusted Group net income increased to €2.3 billion, surpassing the previous year's figures.
    • E.ON confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting adjusted Group EBITDA of €9.6 to €9.8 billion and adjusted Group net income of €2.85 to €3.05 billion.
    • Growth was driven by strong operating performance and investments in energy transition, particularly in network infrastructure.
    • In Energy Networks, adjusted EBITDA increased by 18% to €5.6 billion, driven by investments in expanding, modernizing, and digitalizing network infrastructure.
    • E.ON plans to invest around €8.6 billion in the energy transition for the fiscal year, emphasizing the need for a supportive regulatory framework to mobilize necessary capital.

    The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at E.ON is on 12.11.2025.

    ISIN:DE000ENAG999WKN:ENAG99





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
