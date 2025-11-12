E.ON Drives Growth in Energy Transition Investments

E.ON increased its investments in the first nine months of 2025 to €5.1 billion, up from €4.7 billion in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted Group EBITDA rose to €7.4 billion, and adjusted Group net income increased to €2.3 billion, surpassing the previous year's figures.

E.ON confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting adjusted Group EBITDA of €9.6 to €9.8 billion and adjusted Group net income of €2.85 to €3.05 billion.

Growth was driven by strong operating performance and investments in energy transition, particularly in network infrastructure.

In Energy Networks, adjusted EBITDA increased by 18% to €5.6 billion, driven by investments in expanding, modernizing, and digitalizing network infrastructure.

E.ON plans to invest around €8.6 billion in the energy transition for the fiscal year, emphasizing the need for a supportive regulatory framework to mobilize necessary capital.

