E.ON Drives Growth in Energy Transition Investments
E.ON's strategic investments and operational excellence in 2025 have propelled its financial growth, setting the stage for a transformative energy future.
Foto: Mona Wenisch - dpa
- E.ON increased its investments in the first nine months of 2025 to €5.1 billion, up from €4.7 billion in the same period of 2024.
- Adjusted Group EBITDA rose to €7.4 billion, and adjusted Group net income increased to €2.3 billion, surpassing the previous year's figures.
- E.ON confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting adjusted Group EBITDA of €9.6 to €9.8 billion and adjusted Group net income of €2.85 to €3.05 billion.
- Growth was driven by strong operating performance and investments in energy transition, particularly in network infrastructure.
- In Energy Networks, adjusted EBITDA increased by 18% to €5.6 billion, driven by investments in expanding, modernizing, and digitalizing network infrastructure.
- E.ON plans to invest around €8.6 billion in the energy transition for the fiscal year, emphasizing the need for a supportive regulatory framework to mobilize necessary capital.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at E.ON is on 12.11.2025.
The price of E.ON at the time of the news was 16,035EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,025EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.218,00PKT (+0,10 %).
0,00 %
-5,87 %
-6,60 %
-5,02 %
+28,88 %
+72,00 %
+61,17 %
+92,60 %
+996,83 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte