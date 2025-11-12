Springer Nature: Strong 2025 Start, Full-Year Guidance Confirmed

Springer Nature reported strong business performance in the first nine months of 2025, with a 5.9% underlying revenue growth and a 9.9% increase in adjusted operating profit.

The Research segment, the company's largest, achieved a 7.0% underlying revenue growth, driven by the Journals portfolio and Full Open Access, with a significant increase in published articles.

Free cash flow increased by €103 million to €175 million, and the leverage ratio was reduced to 1.9x.

The company signed 18 transformative agreements in 2025 to accelerate the shift to open access, totaling 84 agreements.

Fitch Ratings assigned Springer Nature a long-term issuer default rating of BBB-, an investment-grade credit rating.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting revenue between €1,930 million to €1,960 million and adjusted operating profit between €540 million to €560 million.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly statement for 9M 2025 (Q3), at Springer Nature is on 12.11.2025.

The price of Springer Nature at the time of the news was 22,025EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,050EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.972,19PKT (-0,29 %).





