PVA TePla Sees Order Surge; Project Delays Impact Revenue

PVA TePla AG reported a significant increase in order intake by 65% to EUR 176.5 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Consolidated revenue after nine months was EUR 175.4 million, down from EUR 198.3 million the previous year, due to project delays and restrained investment activity.

The EBITDA margin decreased to 10.7% from 16.3% the previous year, primarily due to postponed project acceptances and increased R&D expenses.

The Semiconductor Systems segment saw a noticeable increase in demand, with order intake rising to EUR 105.8 million, although revenue decreased to EUR 115.3 million.

The Industrial Systems segment also experienced a significant increase in order intake to EUR 70.7 million, with revenue slightly declining to EUR 60.1 million.

The company adjusted its 2025 guidance, now expecting revenue of EUR 235 to 255 million and EBITDA of EUR 25 to 30 million, citing ongoing structural growth drivers and technological strength.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at PVA TePla is on 12.11.2025.

