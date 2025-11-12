KWS SAAT: Q1 2025/2026 Results Out, Forecasts Confirmed!

KWS reported total net sales of €228.2 million for the first quarter of 2025/2026, a decrease mainly due to early sugarbeet sales in the previous year.

EBITDA increased to €4.8 million, benefiting from a positive special effect from the sale of the North American corn business.

The company confirmed its forecasts for fiscal year 2025/2026, expecting approximately 3% sales growth on a comparable basis.

The equity ratio improved to 57.7%, and net debt decreased to €119.0 million.

The Cereals Segment saw growth in net sales, particularly in oilseed rape, while the Sugarbeet Segment experienced a decline due to lower sales volume.

KWS invested approximately €350 million in research and development in fiscal year 2024/2025, focusing on improving plant yield and resistance.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at KWS SAAT is on 12.11.2025.

