KWS SAAT: Q1 2025/2026 Results Out, Forecasts Confirmed!
KWS kicked off the fiscal year 2025/2026 with a strategic blend of growth and resilience, showcasing a robust financial performance despite a dip in early sugarbeet sales.
Foto: Swen Pförtner - picture alliance/dpa
- KWS reported total net sales of €228.2 million for the first quarter of 2025/2026, a decrease mainly due to early sugarbeet sales in the previous year.
- EBITDA increased to €4.8 million, benefiting from a positive special effect from the sale of the North American corn business.
- The company confirmed its forecasts for fiscal year 2025/2026, expecting approximately 3% sales growth on a comparable basis.
- The equity ratio improved to 57.7%, and net debt decreased to €119.0 million.
- The Cereals Segment saw growth in net sales, particularly in oilseed rape, while the Sugarbeet Segment experienced a decline due to lower sales volume.
- KWS invested approximately €350 million in research and development in fiscal year 2024/2025, focusing on improving plant yield and resistance.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at KWS SAAT is on 12.11.2025.
The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 64,15EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 64,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.972,19PKT (-0,29 %).
