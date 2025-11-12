INDUS Holding Shines with Impressive Q3 Performance!

INDUS Holding AG reported a strong third quarter in 2025, with adjusted EBITA increasing by 10% to EUR 48.1 million and a quarterly margin of 11.0%.

Incoming orders for 2025 rose by 17% compared to the previous year, and the company confirmed its guidance for the year.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 was nearly level with the previous year at EUR 1.274 billion, despite challenging market conditions.

Earnings per share increased to EUR 2.46, up from EUR 1.89 the previous year, with earnings after taxes rising to EUR 61.9 million.

INDUS made significant acquisitions in 2025, including HBS, SUNBELT, METFAB, and TRIGOSYS, contributing to growth across all segments.

The company projects full-year 2025 revenue between EUR 1.70 billion and EUR 1.85 billion, with adjusted EBITA between EUR 130 million and EUR 165 million, and free cash flow exceeding EUR 90 million.

The next important date, Publication of the Q3/9M 2025 Interim Report, at INDUS Holding is on 12.11.2025.

The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 21,850EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,60 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.972,19PKT (-0,29 %).





