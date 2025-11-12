GESCO Unveils 9-Month Report 2025

GESCO SE reported stable sales but significant improvements in earnings for the first nine months of 2025.

The company lowered its forecast for Q4 2025 due to reduced expectations, adjusting sales to €480-500 million and net income to €9-12 million.

The Materials Refinement & Distribution segment faced a decline in orders and sales, with a significant drop in operating results.

The Health Care & Lifescience segment maintained market positions, with a slight increase in sales and a notable rise in EBIT due to cost reductions.

The Industrial Assets & Infrastructure segment saw a strong increase in orders and sales, supported by the acquisition of Eckart, with a significant rise in EBIT.

The overall business environment has deteriorated, with customer restraint and project postponements impacting performance, leading to a negative earnings contribution from special effects.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at GESCO is on 12.11.2025.

The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 14,475EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.

24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,375EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,69 % since publication.





