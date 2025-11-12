Semperit Soars: Q3 2025 Momentum Boosts Growth!

EBITDA improved to EUR 21.3 million in Q3 2025, up from EUR 19.6 million in Q2 and EUR 11.1 million in Q1.

Revenue for the first three quarters of 2025 was EUR 483.4 million, with an EBITDA of EUR 52.0 million.

Annual cost savings are expected to reduce the cost base by EUR 10 million.

The order situation has improved compared to the previous year, contributing to positive earnings development.

Operating EBITDA for 2025 is projected to be around EUR 78 million, with digitalization project costs of EUR 5 million.

The Semperit Group maintains a robust balance sheet with an equity ratio of 47.0% and a leverage ratio of 1.5x.

The next important date at Semperit Holding is on 12.11.2025.

