Adesso Boosts Sales 13% to €1.1B, EBITDA Surges 17% to €77.9M in 9M
Adesso's financial performance soared to new heights, showcasing impressive growth across key metrics. With a 13% surge in sales and a 17% boost in EBITDA, the company reached EUR 1.1 billion and EUR 77.9 million, respectively. Net income climbed to EUR 6.2 million, while earnings per share leaped to EUR 0.99, marking a significant improvement from the previous year. The German market spearheaded this success, with healthcare, utilities, and insurance sectors contributing notable increases. Despite rising personnel and material costs, strategic investments and acquisitions propelled the company's robust expansion.
- adesso increased sales by 13% to EUR 1.1 billion and EBITDA by 17% to EUR 77.9 million after nine months.
- Consolidated net income significantly improved to EUR 6.2 million from EUR 2.5 million the previous year.
- Earnings per share rose to EUR 0.99 from EUR 0.16 the previous year.
- Sales growth was mainly driven by the German market (14%), with notable increases in healthcare (+26%), utilities (+24%), and insurance (+20%) industries.
- Personnel expenses increased by 11% to EUR 736.1 million, while material costs rose by 28% to EUR 170.9 million due to external project staff.
- Net debt increased to EUR -135.5 million, primarily due to share buyback and acquisitions, while working capital rose by 15% to EUR 249.5 million.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at adesso is on 12.11.2025.
The price of adesso at the time of the news was 95,60EUR and was up +2,30 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 95,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,10 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.972,19PKT (-0,29 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.