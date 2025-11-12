Voestalpine AG Surges: Earnings & Cash Flow Soar in 2025/26 H1

voestalpine AG reported a slight decrease in sales to EUR 7.6 billion in the first half of 2025/26, compared to EUR 8 billion in the previous year.

EBITDA increased slightly to EUR 722 million, and EBIT rose by 2% to EUR 345 million in the first half of 2025/26.

Profit before tax increased by 12% to EUR 278 million, and profit after tax rose by 8.6% to EUR 199 million year-on-year.

The company generated a strong free cash flow of EUR 296 million and continued to reduce net financial debt, achieving the lowest gearing ratio since 2006/07.

The number of employees decreased by 4.1% to 49,600, mainly due to the sale of Buderus Edelstahl and reorganization in the Automotive Components unit.

The outlook for 2025/26 remains unchanged, with expected EBITDA between EUR 1.4 and 1.55 billion, despite ongoing economic challenges and US tariff impacts.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at voestalpine is on 12.11.2025.

The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 32,22EUR and was up +0,94 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,26EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,12 % since publication.





