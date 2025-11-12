Exasol's 2025 Surge: Strong ARR Growth in Key Sectors

Exasol AG reported a 24% ARR growth in focus industries, reaching EUR 26.9 million, which constitutes 69% of the total ARR.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 increased by 8.9% to EUR 31.7 million, driven by strong performance in focus industries and one-off services billed in Q1 2025.

EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 3.0 million, significantly higher than the previous year's EUR 1.0 million.

Total ARR declined by 4.1% to EUR 39.0 million due to reduced business in non-focus industries and deferred contract signings to 2026.

Exasol expects mid-single-digit revenue growth, EBITDA between EUR 3.5 million and EUR 4.0 million, and a single-digit percentage decline in ARR for the 2025 financial year.

In 2026, Exasol anticipates reducing ARR churn by half and achieving significant ARR growth momentum, supported by a partnership with MariaDB and progress in project signings.

The next important date, Report on Business Development 9M 2025, at EXASOL is on 12.11.2025.

The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 2,8950EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.

21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,0000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,63 % since publication.





