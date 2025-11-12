Evotec Hits Milestone with Bristol Myers Squibb in Protein Partnership
Evotec's partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb marks a pivotal step in advancing cancer therapies, with the FDA's nod on their IND application paving the way for groundbreaking clinical trials.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec received a US$ 5 million milestone payment from Bristol Myers Squibb after the FDA accepted an IND application in their protein degradation partnership.
- The collaboration, initiated in 2018 and expanded in 2022, focuses on developing molecular glue degraders for oncology and other therapeutic areas.
- The IND acceptance is for a cereblon E3 ligase modulator (CELMoD), with a Phase 1 clinical trial expected to start in 2026.
- Molecular glue degraders work by inducing interactions between an E3 ubiquitin ligase and a target protein, leading to protein degradation and expanding the druggable proteome.
- Evotec uses its PanOmics and PanHunter platforms, along with AI/ML-based capabilities, to identify and develop promising drug candidates.
- Evotec collaborates with top pharmaceutical companies and has a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, focusing on key therapeutic areas like oncology and neurology.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 5,2690EUR and was up +2,05 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,21 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.972,19PKT (-0,29 %).
