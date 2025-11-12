Evotec Hits Milestone with Bristol Myers Squibb in Protein Partnership

Evotec received a US$ 5 million milestone payment from Bristol Myers Squibb after the FDA accepted an IND application in their protein degradation partnership.

The collaboration, initiated in 2018 and expanded in 2022, focuses on developing molecular glue degraders for oncology and other therapeutic areas.

The IND acceptance is for a cereblon E3 ligase modulator (CELMoD), with a Phase 1 clinical trial expected to start in 2026.

Molecular glue degraders work by inducing interactions between an E3 ubiquitin ligase and a target protein, leading to protein degradation and expanding the druggable proteome.

Evotec uses its PanOmics and PanHunter platforms, along with AI/ML-based capabilities, to identify and develop promising drug candidates.

Evotec collaborates with top pharmaceutical companies and has a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, focusing on key therapeutic areas like oncology and neurology.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 5,2690EUR and was up +2,05 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,21 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.972,19PKT (-0,29 %).





