    BIKE24 Rides High: Q3 Revenue Soars 31.7%, EBITDA at 6.4%

    BIKE24 accelerates into Q3 2025 with a 31.7% revenue boost, driven by strategic localization and efficient operations, setting the stage for a promising year ahead.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • BIKE24's Q3 2025 revenue increased by 31.7% to EUR 82.8 million, with a strong performance in localized markets and the core GSA market.
    • The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 6.4% in Q3 2025, up from 4.0% in the previous year, due to strong revenue growth and efficient cost management.
    • The company's localization strategy significantly contributed to growth, with Poland and Finland showing a remarkable 62.9% increase.
    • Active customer numbers grew by 19.8% to 1,087,430, and the number of orders increased by 33.2% in Q3 2025.
    • BIKE24 raised its full-year 2025 forecast, expecting revenue between EUR 278 million and EUR 288 million, and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 12.5 million and EUR 13.5 million.
    • Operational efficiency and improved working capital management led to a 50.1% increase in free cash flow to EUR 8.1 million in Q3 2025.

    The next important date, "Earnings Call at 10 AM" https://www.appairtime.com/de/event/1b9699ec-9f43-45ba-9279-70593ef9a1f6, at Bike24 Holding is on 12.11.2025.

    ISIN:DE000A3CQ7F4WKN:A3CQ7F





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
