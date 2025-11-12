BIKE24 Rides High: Q3 Revenue Soars 31.7%, EBITDA at 6.4%

BIKE24's Q3 2025 revenue increased by 31.7% to EUR 82.8 million, with a strong performance in localized markets and the core GSA market.

The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 6.4% in Q3 2025, up from 4.0% in the previous year, due to strong revenue growth and efficient cost management.

The company's localization strategy significantly contributed to growth, with Poland and Finland showing a remarkable 62.9% increase.

Active customer numbers grew by 19.8% to 1,087,430, and the number of orders increased by 33.2% in Q3 2025.

BIKE24 raised its full-year 2025 forecast, expecting revenue between EUR 278 million and EUR 288 million, and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 12.5 million and EUR 13.5 million.

Operational efficiency and improved working capital management led to a 50.1% increase in free cash flow to EUR 8.1 million in Q3 2025.

The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 3,2900EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,3300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,22 % since publication.





