Oesterreichische Post Q1-3 2025: Earnings Beat 2023, Lag Last Year
Austrian Post's financial journey in 2025 reveals a tale of resilience and strategic foresight, balancing revenue shifts with a commitment to sustainability and growth.
Foto: Tang Yi - picture alliance / Xinhua News Agency
- Austrian Post's revenue in Q1-3 2025 was EUR 2,212.4m, down 1.1% from 2024 but 12.3% above 2023 levels.
- Mail division revenue declined by 7.0% compared to 2024, while Parcel & Logistics revenue increased by 3.9% year-on-year.
- EBITDA decreased by 3.2% to EUR 295.1m, and EBIT fell by 6.6% to EUR 135.1m compared to 2024, but both were higher than 2023 figures.
- Operating free cash flow increased by 4.5% to EUR 239.6m, and equity rose to EUR 724.5m as of 30 September 2025.
- The outlook for 2025/2026 predicts stable revenue development with a modest decline in 2025 and a slight increase in 2026, with earnings expected to be slightly below the strong prior year.
- Austrian Post aims to make its last-mile logistics completely CO₂-free by 2030, with strategic investments in electrification and capacity expansion.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Oesterreichische Post is on 12.11.2025.
The price of Oesterreichische Post at the time of the news was 30,75EUR and was up +1,15 % compared with the previous
day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,63EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,41 % since publication.
