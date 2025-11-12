ElringKlinger: Delivers Impressive Q3 2025 Results

ElringKlinger AG reported a group revenue of EUR 395.5 million in Q3 2025, with an organic revenue growth of 2.2% year-to-date, despite challenging market conditions.

The company achieved a robust profitability with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.4% and an adjusted EBIT of EUR 21.2 million in Q3 2025.

ElringKlinger generated a positive operating free cash flow of EUR 18.0 million in Q3 2025, a significant improvement from EUR -14.1 million in Q3 2024.

The SHAPE30 transformation strategy is on track, with measures aimed at increasing efficiency, including site consolidations and discontinuation of unprofitable product groups.

Investments in property, plant, and equipment increased to EUR 27.8 million in Q3 2025, supporting growth in the E-Mobility unit.

The company confirmed its 2025 financial year outlook, expecting organic revenue to be on par with the previous year and maintaining an adjusted EBIT margin projection of around 5%.

