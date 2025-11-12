secunet Security Networks AG: Growth Soars, 2025 Outlook Confirmed

Consolidated revenue for secunet Security Networks AG increased by 11.8% to €284.8 million in the first nine months of 2025.

EBIT rose by 41.3% year-on-year to €24.9 million, and EBITDA improved by 31.7% to €39.2 million.

Order intake increased by 6.7% to €313.9 million, with a 2.0% rise in the order backlog to €234.4 million as of 30 September 2025.

The Public Sector segment drove positive sales development, with an 8.7% increase to €249.3 million, while the Business Sector segment saw a 39.9% growth to €35.5 million.

The annual outlook for 2025 is confirmed, with expectations for revenue around €425 million and EBIT and EBITDA margins specified to be in the middle to upper range of their respective targets.

secunet Security Networks AG is Germany's leading cybersecurity company, providing solutions for sectors with high security requirements, and is a partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Alliance for Cyber Security.

The next important date, Group quarterly report as of September 30, 2025, at Secunet Security Networks is on 12.11.2025.

The price of Secunet Security Networks at the time of the news was 175,10EUR and was up +4,47 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 178,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,77 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.972,19PKT (-0,29 %).





