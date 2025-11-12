    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEnergy Vault Holdings AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Energy Vault Holdings
    Almonty Industries, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri +9,88 % Telekommunikation Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Omeros +9,34 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Energy Vault Holdings +7,05 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Micronics Japan -12,33 % Halbleiter Nachrichten
    🟥 Sumco -16,75 % Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise -57,57 % Öl/Gas Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Highland Critical Minerals Rohstoffe Nachrichten
    🥈 AIXTRON Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Advanced Micro Devices Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      HENSOLDT Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
      Giant Mining Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Almonty Industries 111 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 InflaRx 53 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 BioNTech 49 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Evotec 48 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Gold 43 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Gerresheimer 36 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Almonty Industries, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.