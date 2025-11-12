Almonty Industries, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri
|+9,88 %
|Telekommunikation
|🥈
|Omeros
|+9,34 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Energy Vault Holdings
|+7,05 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Micronics Japan
|-12,33 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Sumco
|-16,75 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise
|-57,57 %
|Öl/Gas
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Highland Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|AIXTRON
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Advanced Micro Devices
|Halbleiter
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|HENSOLDT
|Halbleiter
|Giant Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|111
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|InflaRx
|53
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|BioNTech
|49
|Biotechnologie
|Evotec
|48
|Biotechnologie
|Gold
|43
|Rohstoffe
|Gerresheimer
|36
|Gesundheitswesen
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri
Wochenperformance: +7,92 %
Platz 1
Omeros
Wochenperformance: +12,85 %
Platz 2
Energy Vault Holdings
Wochenperformance: +41,89 %
Platz 3
Micronics Japan
Wochenperformance: -20,33 %
Platz 4
Sumco
Wochenperformance: -20,84 %
Platz 5
Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise
Wochenperformance: -59,86 %
Platz 6
Highland Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: +48,67 %
Platz 7
AIXTRON
Wochenperformance: +14,83 %
Platz 8
Advanced Micro Devices
Wochenperformance: +3,48 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +11,89 %
Platz 10
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: -6,27 %
Platz 11
Giant Mining
Wochenperformance: +68,92 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +11,89 %
Platz 13
InflaRx
Wochenperformance: +39,06 %
Platz 14
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +3,13 %
Platz 15
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -31,41 %
Platz 16
Gold
Wochenperformance: +3,51 %
Platz 17
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -4,79 %
Platz 18
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte