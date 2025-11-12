Verbio SE: Strong Q1 2025/26 Performance, Forecasts Hold Firm
Verbio SE has kicked off the fiscal year 2025/26 with impressive financial results, showcasing a remarkable turnaround in their EBITDA figures. The company reported an EBITDA of EUR 15.4 million, a substantial leap from the negative EUR 6.6 million recorded in the same quarter of the previous year. Buoyed by a recovering market, Verbio remains optimistic, reaffirming its forecast for a high double-digit million EBITDA for the full year. With notable revenue growth in both the Biodiesel and Bioethanol/Biomethane segments, Verbio is also investing heavily in specialty chemicals, marking a strategic expansion. Despite a rise in net financial debt to EUR 203.8 million, the company's equity ratio remains robust at 57.9%.
- Verbio SE reported a strong start in Q1 2025/26 with EBITDA of EUR 15.4 million, significantly up from EUR -6.6 million in Q1 2024/25.
- The company confirmed its forecast for FY 2025/26, expecting EBITDA in the high double-digit million range due to market recovery.
- Revenue for the Biodiesel segment increased to EUR 244.1 million, driven by higher prices and stable production volumes.
- The Bioethanol/Biomethane segment also saw revenue growth to EUR 191.2 million, despite a decrease in production volumes due to maintenance work.
- Verbio invested EUR 18.7 million in property, plant, and equipment during the quarter, focusing on specialty chemicals production.
- Net financial debt rose to EUR 203.8 million, reflecting planned cash outflows and investments, while the equity ratio slightly decreased to 57.9%.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report as of September 30, 2025 (Q1 2025/2026) / Analysts and Investors Earnings Call, at Verbio is on 12.11.2025.
The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 17,575EUR and was up +0,89 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,790EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,22 % since publication.
