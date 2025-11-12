Verbio SE: Strong Q1 2025/26 Performance, Forecasts Hold Firm

Verbio SE reported a strong start in Q1 2025/26 with EBITDA of EUR 15.4 million, significantly up from EUR -6.6 million in Q1 2024/25.

The company confirmed its forecast for FY 2025/26, expecting EBITDA in the high double-digit million range due to market recovery.

Revenue for the Biodiesel segment increased to EUR 244.1 million, driven by higher prices and stable production volumes.

The Bioethanol/Biomethane segment also saw revenue growth to EUR 191.2 million, despite a decrease in production volumes due to maintenance work.

Verbio invested EUR 18.7 million in property, plant, and equipment during the quarter, focusing on specialty chemicals production.

Net financial debt rose to EUR 203.8 million, reflecting planned cash outflows and investments, while the equity ratio slightly decreased to 57.9%.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report as of September 30, 2025 (Q1 2025/2026) / Analysts and Investors Earnings Call, at Verbio is on 12.11.2025.

The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 17,575EUR and was up +0,89 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,790EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,22 % since publication.





