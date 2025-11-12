The Platform Group's Vision 2030: EUR 3B Revenue & 40K Partners!

The Platform Group AG has published its Vision 2030, aiming for EUR 3 billion in revenue, a significant margin increase, and growth to 40,000 partners.

The company plans to achieve a GMV of over EUR 4.5 billion and aims to expand its international presence and the number of industries served to more than 50.

TPG intends to implement an "AI first & cost reduction program" to improve margins and profitability, targeting double-digit margins by 2030.

The company has expanded its partner base from 5,000 in 2023 to over 15,900 in 2025 and aims to grow this to over 40,000 by 2030.

TPG plans to increase its B2B customer share and generate significant revenue in the U.S. market by 2030, supported by a risk-mitigated market entry strategy.

The company has completed over 35 acquisitions since 2020 and plans to continue its M&A strategy to strengthen existing verticals and enter new ones, maintaining a stable number of acquisitions per year.

The next important date, German Equity Forum, November 24th - 26th, at The Platform Group is on 24.11.2025.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,5400EUR and was up +1,07 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,7000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,87 % since publication.






