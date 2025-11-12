Softing AG's 2025 Q3 & 9-Month Performance Insights Revealed!

Softing AG reported a 14% year-on-year increase in incoming orders, primarily driven by the Industrial segment, despite a 5% drop in consolidated revenue for the first nine months of 2025.

The Industrial Automation segment experienced growth in incoming orders but faced revenue delays, with significant effects expected in 2026, partly due to the acquisition of Delta Logic.

The Automotive segment defied the industry crisis with a 30% revenue increase, though a slight decline is expected in the next two quarters, offset by a rise in software license income in 2026.

The IT Networks segment saw a significant upturn in North America in the last two months, despite a broadly unchanged performance year-on-year in the first nine months.

Softing AG implemented strict cost-cutting measures and targeted sales initiatives to address challenges in 2025, focusing on strategic and operational opportunities for future success.

The Group's EBITDA fell from EUR 5.0 million to EUR 3.6 million, with an operating EBIT of EUR 0.4 million in the first nine months of 2025, and a forecasted annual revenue of around EUR 90 million.

